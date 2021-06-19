Watch
Firefighters respond to "mass casualty" incident in Show Low

Posted at 9:50 AM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 12:55:51-04

SHOW LOW, AZ — Fire officials say crews have responded to a "mass casualty" incident in Show Low near the downtown area Saturday morning.

Show Low police said a vehicle versus bicyclist incident involving multiple injuries has caused lane closures in the area.

The westbound lanes of Highway 60 in front of Horne Auto Collision Center are closed.

In a Facebook post, the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District said multiple ground and air resources are in the area.

Officials added that residents should use extreme caution in the area.

