Firefighters respond to "mass casualty" incident in Show Low

SHOW LOW, AZ — Fire officials say crews have responded to a "mass casualty" incident in Show Low near the downtown area Saturday morning.

Show Low police said a vehicle versus bicyclist incident involving multiple injuries has caused lane closures in the area.

🚧COMMUNITY ALERT🚧

West bound lanes of HWY 60 in front of Horne Auto Collision Center are closed due to vehicle vs bicyclist incident with multiple injuries. PLEASE avoid the area to allow first responders to perform their tasks.

More information to follow as obtained. pic.twitter.com/toFVTrtdDs — Show Low Police (@showlowpolice) June 19, 2021

The westbound lanes of Highway 60 in front of Horne Auto Collision Center are closed.

In a Facebook post, the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District said multiple ground and air resources are in the area.

Officials added that residents should use extreme caution in the area.

