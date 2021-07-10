Arizona man accused of plowing truck into cyclists indicted

HOLBROOK, AZ — An Arizona man accused of plowing his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists taking part in a weekend race has been indicted on aggravated assault and other charges.

Authorities say Shawn Michael Chock was released from the hospital July 2, about two weeks after he fled the crash in Show Low and was shot by police.

A grand jury in Navajo County Superior Court has since indicted him on nine counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of fleeing an accident and unlawful flight.

His attorney declined to comment on the charges Friday when reached by The Associated Press.

Police officials said a black Ford F-150 truck, driven by Chock, hit a group of bicyclists in front of the Horne Auto Collision Center during the 13th Annual Bike the Bluff Championship Arizona State Road Race.

The cyclists were participating in the Master Men ages 55 and older category.

PHOTOS: Bicyclists struck, driver shot in Show Low

Authorities say Chock then drove off and officers tried to stop him. A short time later, he was shot in the area of 3rd Drive and Oliver.

Seven cyclists were hospitalized due to the crash. Police said two others were hurt in the crash but were able to take themselves to a hospital.