Man arrested after attempted abduction at Clarkdale-Jerome Elementary School

CLARKDALE, AZ — Officials in Clarkdale, Arizona, have arrested a man accused of filming and trying to grab a young girl in a bathroom at an elementary school early Monday afternoon.

Clarkdale Police Department officials say the incident occurred at Clarkdale-Jerome Elementary School when a group of girls entered a bathroom during recess.

"Witnesses reported that the man was filming in the girls’ bathroom located outside near the soccer field," police say. "When students entered the restroom, he grabbed one student by the arm. The student was able to get away."

Police say the suspect fled the scene after the incident. Law enforcement had urged the community to be on the lookout for the suspect Monday, and school officials planned to have extra security and surveillance of the campus until the suspect was located.

Further details about the suspect and arrest have not yet been released.

A family and community meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the school’s gym. Officials are expected to address the incident, next steps and answer questions.