Hikers struck by lightning at the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Trailhead, others hurt

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Grand Canyon National Park officials say two hikers were struck by lightning near the Bright Angel Trailhead on Tuesday afternoon.

A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were found unresponsive along the trail just before 3 p.m., officials say.

The man reportedly regained consciousness without intervention, but crews had to perform CPR and other life-saving interventions on the woman to save her life.

Both patients were taken to the hospital for treatment. The woman is said to be in stable condition at a burn center.

Park officials say “significant storm activity” made air transport of the victims unavailable and they had to be taken to the hospital by ground.

Two other people reportedly went to the hospital on their own with “lightning splash injuries.”

Two hikers have died on the Bright Angel Trail in just over a week in separate incidents.

On Tuesday, a caller reported a medical emergency involving a hiker who did not have a pulse on the trail and later was pronounced dead.

A hiker died on July 14 on the trail after being found unresponsive.

