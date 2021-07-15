Hiker found dead on Bright Angel Trail at the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A hiker has died after being found unresponsive on Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the National Park Service says Rodney Hatfield, 44, of Washington, Louisiana was found at around 4:50 p.m.

Hatfield was on a multi-day hiking trip when he started having problems hiking up the Bright Angel Trail near Indian Garden. He was able to reach the Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse where he was found unresponsive.

Crews immediately began life-saving attempts but were unsuccessful, and Hatfield was pronounced dead on the scene.

Park rangers say hikers should take extra precautions and hike safely.

"Hikers should hike before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., rest in shade whenever possible, and avoid hiking during the heat of the day. Important tips for a successful hike include the following: balancing real food, electrolyte, and water intake; drinking when thirsty; getting wet to stay cool; and stopping hiking if you start to feel ill," NPS said in a statement. "All visitors should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids and watch for signs of distress in traveling companions."

NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner will be conducting the investigation.