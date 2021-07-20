Hiker dies on Bright Angel Trail at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Officials are investigating a hiker's death on the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Trail just days after another deadly incident.

Before 10 a.m. on Monday, a caller reported a medical emergency involving a hiker who did not have a pulse. Bystanders started CPR on the victim, identified as a 56-year-old man, until personnel showed up and continued resuscitation efforts.

The victim was reportedly returning from a day trip to Plateau Point when he became unresponsive near Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse.

An investigation into the hiker's death is underway and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Just days prior, another hiker died on the same trail. Rodney Hatfield, 44, was found unresponsive in the same area during a multi-day hike.

Multiple other hikers have died at the Grand Canyon this summer with heat exposure believed to have played a part in at least a couple of the incidents.