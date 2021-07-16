Watch
Governor Ducey declares State of Emergency following flash flooding in northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency Friday for Coconino County. The declaration will free up $200,000 of state funding to help the county and the City of Flagstaff following heavy rains and flooding.

On Thursday, both the county and the Flagstaff declared their own states of emergency.

The heavy rains are complicating cleanup efforts from the Museum Fire. Runoff from the burn scar caused flash flooding, sending debris and as much as two feet of water into communities in East Flagstaff. More rain is expected Friday.

United Way of Northern Arizona is also asking for volunteers to help clean up the mess. You can sign up here.

