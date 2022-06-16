Watch
Flagstaff to enter Stage 3 Fire Restrictions amid Pipeline, Haywire fires

Heidi Goitia
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jun 15, 2022
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The City of Flagstaff announced Wednesday it will enter Stage 3 Fire Restrictions beginning Friday morning.

Heightened restrictions take effect at 8 a.m. amid the Pipeline and Haywire fires, which have burned over 27,000 acres combined.

The Pipeline Fire was believed to have started after 57-year-old Matthew Riser allegedly burned toilet paper in the area, saying he was unaware of the fire restrictions in place.

Stage 3 Fire Restrictions include the following new restrictions:

  • The use of propane and gas BBQs (including those with an on-off switch) is prohibited in City parks, open spaces, and private campgrounds.
  • The use of propane and gas BBQs (including those with an on-off switch) are allowed at private residences EXCEPT during a Red Flag Warning.
  • Public access to sections of the Flagstaff Urban Trails System (FUTS) that provide an entrance into any closed area of the Coconino National Forest is prohibited.
  • In the event of a complete closure of the Coconino National Forest, public entry/use of Observatory Mesa and Picture Canyon City Open Space lands is prohibited.

The following restrictions from Stages 0, 1 and 2 remain in effect:

  • The sale or use of consumer-grade fireworks is prohibited.
  • Permits for open burning within the City will not be issued.
  • The use of open fire pits and other open flame devices (including those with a spark arrestor screen) without an on/off switch is prohibited.
  • The use of charcoal and wood-fired BBQs are prohibited throughout the city, including at private residences and campgrounds.
