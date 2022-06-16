Flagstaff to enter Stage 3 Fire Restrictions amid Pipeline, Haywire fires

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The City of Flagstaff announced Wednesday it will enter Stage 3 Fire Restrictions beginning Friday morning.

Heightened restrictions take effect at 8 a.m. amid the Pipeline and Haywire fires, which have burned over 27,000 acres combined.

The Pipeline Fire was believed to have started after 57-year-old Matthew Riser allegedly burned toilet paper in the area, saying he was unaware of the fire restrictions in place.

Stage 3 Fire Restrictions include the following new restrictions:



The use of propane and gas BBQs (including those with an on-off switch) is prohibited in City parks, open spaces, and private campgrounds.

The use of propane and gas BBQs (including those with an on-off switch) are allowed at private residences EXCEPT during a Red Flag Warning.

Public access to sections of the Flagstaff Urban Trails System (FUTS) that provide an entrance into any closed area of the Coconino National Forest is prohibited.

In the event of a complete closure of the Coconino National Forest, public entry/use of Observatory Mesa and Picture Canyon City Open Space lands is prohibited.

The following restrictions from Stages 0, 1 and 2 remain in effect:

