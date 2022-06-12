Pipeline Fire burning north of Flagstaff, evacuations ordered

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Firefighters are battling the Pipeline Fire north of Flagstaff.

The fire sparked about six miles north of Flagstaff, just west of Schultz Pass, and has spread several acres.

It was reported at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday.

Coconino National Forest officials announced it has burned several acres and is very active on all flanks.

Currently, there is one Hotshot crew on scene with another en route, one dozer, one water tender, three patrol units, and six engines.

Wildfire start 6 miles N of Flagstaff just W of Schultz Pass.#PipelineFire several acres & very active on all flanks. Many resources on scene a& air tankers on way. Recreationists in the area should leave, especially those in Schultz area down to the Ft Valley Trailhead. — Coconino NF (@CoconinoNF) June 12, 2022

Four air tankers and one Type 3 helicopter have been ordered, according to the Coconino National Forest.

Hikers and others in the area are being told to leave, especially those in the Schultz area down to the Fort Valley Trailhead.

The areas of West Schultz Pass Road (FS420), FS 557, FS576, FS522, FS 556 and Arizona Snowbowl are in GO status due to wildfire, according to Coconino County Emergency Management.

