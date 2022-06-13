Haywire Fire burns 1,600 acres near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A new fire is burning near Flagstaff, already scorching 1,600 acres, according to the Coconino County National Forest.

The Haywire Fire is burning about four miles east of Sunset Crater Volcano.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says the Alpine Ranchos area is under “GO” evacuation status. The boundaries for the “GO” evacuation are west of Luepp Road, south of the Navajo Reservation boundary, north of Forest Road 244a, and east of Sunset Crater Road (Forest Road 545). The residents in this area are encouraged to gather necessary belongings and quickly leave the area.

Officials are expecting high winds throughout the day Monday, which could impact the spread of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This fire is in addition to the Pipeline Fire, which has burned about 5,000 acres near Flagstaff.

