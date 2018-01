FLAGSTAFF, AZ - Measurable snow overnight in the Flagstaff area has caused dangerous travel conditions and prompted a school start delay.

According to Flagstaff Unified School District, all schools will be on a two-hour delay Wednesday. Additionally, there will be no early release for secondary schools.

According to the National Weather Service Flagstaff, as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Flagstaff measured 4.7 inches of new snow. Bellemont received 6.8 inches.

Snowbowl Arizona says they have picked up 14 inches of fresh snow, opening all ski lifts.

