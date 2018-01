A winter storm is making its way across the Valley Tuesday night into Wednesday. Here are rain totals from across the Valley.

Updated: 8:50 p.m.

Rain totals (in inches):

New River: .04

Goodyear: .04

Tonopah: .20

Wickenburg: .55

Black Canyon City: .24

Sun City West: .08

Crown King: 1.34

