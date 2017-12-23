PHOENIX - It will still be a cold start to your Saturday morning.

Clouds will move in, but highs will still get warmer over the weekend as high pressure builds in from the southwest.

That will send our temperatures soaring into Christmas with Valley highs running 10 degrees above normal Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Look for highs in the low to mid 70s with early morning lows in the 40s starting Sunday and continuing through all of next week.

Air quality will be an issue Sunday and Monday, so the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a High Pollution Advisory and a burn ban for those days. Do not burn wood or you could face a fine.

2017 Rainfall totals:

Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 4.96" (-2.82" from average)

Valley Average (Phoenix Rainfall Index): 4.28" (-1.26" from average)

