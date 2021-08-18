Flagstaff school closed Wednesday due to flash flood damage

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A Flagstaff elementary school is shut down Wednesday due to damage after flash flooding swept through the city.

Flagstaff Unified School District announced Wednesday that Killip Elementary School, which is directly in the flood path caused by the Museum Fire burn scar, was among the hardest hit by flooding. Officials say more than half of the school was damaged by water and mud during the storm.

FUSD

Classes at the school are canceled Wednesday, Aug. 18, and students in need of supervision and meals are able to go to Coconino High School.

FUSD

School officials will be assessing damage and making plans for students to return safely to school.

During the rain on Tuesday, the district asked schools to shelter in place and delayed dismissal due to the hazardous conditions.

“According to Coconino County, yesterday’s rainfall that started at 12:15 p.m. was the largest rainfall event to date. The flood caused road closures due to debris and overtopped flood mitigation,” the district said in a statement. “The county and City of Flagstaff have mobilized all resources and began cleanup operations when the water receded.”

The city of Flagstaff has been hit by flash flooding repeatedly during the monsoon this year. People who live in the East Linda Vista Drive area tell ABC15, each time the water comes down it seems to get worse and worse.

ABC15 cameras captured the floodwaters on Tuesday morning as they made their way down the wildfire's burn scars. Video showed how powerful the water was as it made its way down neighborhood streets, threatening to overtake sandbags residents had stacked in preparation.

Flooding devastates the Flagstaff area

The community of Gila Bend also suffered serious damage during weekend rainstorms. According to the Mayor's office, more than 140 homes and more than a dozen businesses were damaged, and two people lost their lives.