Flagstaff communities cleaning up after severe flash flooding

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Parts of Arizona have been hit with devastating weather damage, with the city of Flagstaff having to deal with severe flash flooding caused by the runoff from the Museum Burn scar.

ABC15 cameras captured the floodwaters as they made their way down the fire's burn scars. You can see how powerful the water is as it makes its way down neighborhood streets.



The area of East Linda Vista Drive has been hit repeatedly by flash flooding. People who live in this area tell ABC15, each time the water comes down it seems to get worse and worse.

The water carries down all types of debris from branches to large trees limbs.

"It's terrifying, it happens, it's the fourth time, that this has come through and every time is worse. Like I said we rush home, to try and man the pumps, where the water is breaching and I have to call the schools, pull my kid out of class. They’re probably terrified because they’ve been here when this happened and I say under no circumstances can you let my child walk home from school. I have two kids who either in either direction it's terrifying, and it's going to happen again and again and again until something is done," said Anissaa Doten-Bais, who lives nearby.

The National Weather Service says active weather will continue over some parts of northern Arizona Tuesday afternoon and evening before tapering off overnight.

The very same area was hit hard in July by another severe storm.

Active weather is forecast to develop again over most of northern Arizona Wednesday afternoon, with flash flooding being the primary hazard