Fire crews battling Horton Fire near Tonto Creek Estates

TONTO CREEK ESTATES, AZ — Fire crews are battling the newly-sparked Horton Fire a few miles away from Tonto Creek Estates.

The fire has burned about 45 acres.

Fire crews from the Tonto and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are fighting the blaze that was first spotted Saturday night.

Smoke can reportedly be seen from State Route 260.

There are no reported evacuations at this point.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.