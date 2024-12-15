Watch Now
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

Fire crews battling Horton Fire near Tonto Creek Estates

The fire has currently burned about 45 acres
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
First Horton Fire Photo
Posted
and last updated

TONTO CREEK ESTATES, AZ — Fire crews are battling the newly-sparked Horton Fire a few miles away from Tonto Creek Estates.

The fire has burned about 45 acres.

Fire crews from the Tonto and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are fighting the blaze that was first spotted Saturday night.

Smoke can reportedly be seen from State Route 260.

There are no reported evacuations at this point.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen