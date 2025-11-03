Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

Couple walks away from Sedona plane crash after deploying emergency parachute system

Officials say two people were unharmed after the plane crash Monday morning
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Sedona plane crash
Posted

SEDONA, AZ — Yavapai County officials say two people walked away unharmed after a plane crash-landed in the Sedona area on Monday morning.

Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the area near Cathedral Rock around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a plane crash. When they arrived, they found that a small plane had landed in the area after the occupants deployed an emergency parachute system on the plane.

Sedona plane crash

Officials say the occupants of the plane, a husband and wife, were not injured and were able to walk away.

“They had successfully deployed the ‘Cirrus CAPS System’—a parachute for the entire aircraft, helping the plane land on the side of the mountain,” officials said.

Sedona plane crash with parachute

Officials told ABC15 around 11:30 a.m. Monday that crews were in the process of hiking to the downed plane.

There is no word yet on what led to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

We're here to listen