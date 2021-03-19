Coconino County expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people 18 and older

People 18 and over will now be allowed to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Coconino County said Friday, becoming the latest county in the state to increase its eligibility requirements.

Earlier this week, Coconino County announced that it would allow those 35 and older to get the vaccine.

In a tweet, the county said there were over 1,800 appointments available between Flagstaff Medical Center and Fort Tuthill County Park.

All Coconino County residents aged 18 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://t.co/cHk3G3zysv. pic.twitter.com/H6Mf47tF6U — Coconino County (@CoconinoCounty) March 19, 2021

A number of counties in Arizona have begun to expand their vaccine eligibility.

On Thursday, Pinal County health officials announced they would be open up vaccination appointments to those age 18 and older.

Earlier this week, the Pima County Health Department said it would soon transition to start vaccinating people 18 years and older with disabilities and high-risk medical conditions.

Gila County gained national attention for being one of the first counties to vaccinate the general population in the U.S.

The Arizona Department of Health Services also announced a partnership to launch a state-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at the Yuma Civic Center in the city of Yuma on March 29.

ADHS and Governor Ducey have said the vaccination site will be in partnership with Yuma County, the City of Yuma, and Yuma Regional Medical Center.