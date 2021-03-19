Pinal County to open up COVID-19 vaccine appointments to residents 18 and older

Pinal County Public Health Services officials have announced they will be opening up vaccine appointments to those 18 years and older.

The vaccine appointments will be made available at the county vaccine locations, only to Pinal County residents.

Officials recommend that residents check with the Pinal County COVID-19 vaccine website to determine which locations offer Moderna or the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

State and federal pharmacy locations have different priority groups and do not offer vaccine appointments to those 18 years and older.

To schedule an appointment, click here.