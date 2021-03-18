State-supported COVID-19 vaccination site to begin in Yuma

YUMA, AZ — Arizona health officials have announced a partnership to launch a state-supported COVID-19 vaccination site at the Yuma Civic Center in the city of Yuma on March 29.

The Arizona Department of Health Services and Governor Ducey have say the vaccination site will be in partnership with Yuma County, the City of Yuma, and Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Officials say the site has been administering Moderna vaccine, but will start offering the Pfizer vaccine for first doses on March 29. Local officials say they will ensure that people who received Moderna as their first dose, will also get it as their second.

“Arizona’s vaccination sites have been instrumental in the state’s work to protect communities and vulnerable populations,” said Governor Ducey in a statement. “We want to make sure rural areas have easy access to vaccinations, and operations at the Yuma site will support those efforts. I’m grateful to ADHS, Yuma County, the City of Yuma, and Yuma Regional Medical Center for their work to protect Arizonans and expand vaccine availability.”

The state-supported site is set to launch Monday, March 29, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week to those ages 55 and older and will offer about 8,000 appointments each week to start. However, it is able to administer over 4,000 doses per day.

“We are thrilled to work with Yuma County leaders to expand our highly successful state vaccination sites beyond the Phoenix and Tucson areas,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ in a statement. “This builds on Yuma County’s strong efforts to vaccinate its population and positions southwestern Arizona to expand vaccination as our federal supply grows.”

Yuma Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls says the site is "critical to get the Yuma community to the next level."