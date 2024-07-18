21 people fall ill due to carbon monoxide on a houseboat on Lake Powell

LAKE POWELL, AZ — 21 people fell ill in what is being called a "possible carbon monoxide poisoning incident" on a houseboat on Lake Powell.

National Park Service officials say they received a call from Kane County, Utah dispatch about a possible carbon monoxide poisoning incident around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday.

When first responders arrived to the houseboat near Face Canyon, they found 21 people on board the boat being impacted by the carbon monoxide.

Out of those 21 people, three adults and two children were airlifted to the hospital due to the seriousness of their illness.

The other 16 people were treated and released on scene.

The source of the carbon monoxide is not yet clear. It is being investigated.

NPS officials say this is the third carbon monoxide-related incident emergency responders have been called to in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in the last month.

They also warn boaters to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide and to ensure carbon monoxide detectors are on the boat before leaving on your trip.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and tasteless gas, and symptoms of exposure can include headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and confusion.

They add that someone can die of carbon monoxide poisoning in their sleep before recognizing symptoms. Boats can also collect dangerous levels of carbon monoxide anytime fuel-burning engines or appliances are running.

For more boating and carbon monoxide safety tips, click here.