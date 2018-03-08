Airbnb rentals surging in popularity across the Valley

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Airbnb is soaring in popularity across the Valley.

The company says between 2016 and 2017; guest arrivals grew in Phoenix by an astonishing 90 percent.

It's no wonder homeowners in the Valley have decided to get a piece of the pie, but before you list your home, there are some things you need to know.

The home ABC15 crews visited had everything. A private entrance, a spacious hammock, and even a swimming pool.

"My son asked, 'What are you running there? A hotel?'" explains Scottsdale resident Marianne Taback. "And I said, 'Well, sort of!'"

It sounds more like a five-star resort. But actually, it's all part of Marianne's home.

"We like having guests, so we decided to have some guests, and make some money!" Taback said.

Even though they didn't set out for the money, it's been a nice bonus for hosting guests nearly every night of the week.

Taback and her husband have four grown children. Like a lot of empty nesters, they thought of down-sizing, but instead, converted their kids' rooms into these fully-functioning and independent living quarters.

There's a bedroom, a living room, kitchenette, even a full bath, not bad for what Taback calls a "cozy casita."

"Well, I didn't want to call it a 'granny flat,'" she explains.

Call it "good business."

Last year alone, Airbnb says their rentals generate an extra $11.5 million tax dollars for the state, and the average owner made more than $6,000 last year. That's thanks to the more than 99,000 guests who stayed in Phoenix alone.

"No one is any the wiser and Arizona is getting richer," Taback said.

And with a new law passed in 2017, the state allows Airbnb to collect taxes and fees directly from guests. All Taback has to worry about are the clean towels and the chocolates on the pillow.

"I don't want to have to deal with the finances," Taback said.

But it's not just the money; before you list anything with Airbnb, check to make sure your HOA even allows it. Lucky for Taback, there is no HOA in her community.

"It just makes it a lot easier. We don't have to apply for any licenses or anything do with that," Taback said.

Now, Taback just needs to find a space for her son when he comes to visit!

"He thought it was funny and said, 'Well, I guess if I want my room back, I better go on Airbnb!'" Taback said.