Unknown man enters Scottsdale home overnight, prompting hours-long police situation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say officers spent hours negotiating with an unknown man who entered an occupied home and refused to leave overnight.

Officers were in the area of 85th Street and McDowell Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when they received a call about an unknown person who entered a home and refused to leave.

The residents were in the home when the man broke in, but they were able to escape and call police from a neighbor's home.

SWAT officers responded and tried to make contact with the man, who would not respond or exit. Hours later, around 3 a.m., officers located the man hiding in the home.

He was arrested on multiple charges including trespassing, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

No injuries were reported during the incident.