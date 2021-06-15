Two more arrests made after May 2020 Scottsdale riots

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police have made two additional arrests after the May 2020 riots near Fashion Square Mall.

Ivan Nunez-Mendoza and Seneca Rodriguez were arrested on May 26, 2021, for their alleged involvement in the crimes.

Scottsdale Police Department

Police say Nunez-Mendoza was seen on surveillance video breaking into a Scottsdale Mercedes-Benz dealership, knocking over a display case, and stealing sunglasses.

Rodriguez was also reportedly captured on video entering the dealership, damaging property, and stealing sunglasses.

They were booked into jail on felony charges of burglary.

The stolen property from this case was not recovered by the police.

Officials say 64 people have so far been arrested after the riots that took place in the Scottsdale area on May 30 and 31, 2020. More than $244,000 worth of stolen merchandise has been returned to the victims.

In late May, two men were arrested and accused of stealing from Fashion Square Mall. In April, two others were arrested and accused of stealing from a cell phone store and luxury store. In March, police identified and arrested a man they say was trying to sell merchandise stolen from the mall.

Police say they are still following up on evidence, tips, and other information from those nights.

Protesters vandalize Apple store in Scottsdale

Millions of dollars in damage was done to the mall by protesters in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minnesota.