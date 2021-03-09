Phoenix man arrested for alleged burglary during Scottsdale riots in 2020

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say they have arrested a Phoenix man for allegedly stealing merchandise from two stores during the 2020 riots in downtown Scottsdale.

The Scottsdale Police Department said they arrested 25-year-old Paul Ruiz for multiple felony charges relating to his alleged involvement in the May 30 and 31, 2020 Scottsdale riots.

Authorities identified Ruiz as a suspect after he reportedly tried to sell items that were stolen from Tiffany and Company and Montblanc during the May riots.

RELATED VIDEO: Scottsdale police release new footage of May riots

Surveillance video showed Ruiz during the riots taking merchandise from the stores and police say he was found in possession of the stores' same merchandise when he was arrested.

Scottsdale Police Department

Ruiz is currently being held on nine felony charges that include burglary and trafficking of stolen property.

Police said 55 arrests have been made relating to the riots with over $235,000 worth of merchandise returned to businesses.