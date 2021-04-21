Two more arrests in 2020 Scottsdale Fashion Square riots

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two more arrests have been made in connection to last year's riots at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.

Last week, detectives arrested 20-year-old Nicholas Dowd and 41-year-old Yolanda Rochel for their alleged involvement in the May 30 and 31 riots in downtown Scottsdale, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Investigators were able to identify Dowd as the person who broke into the AT&T mobile store on the northeast corner of Scottsdale and Camelback roads during the civil unrest.

Dowd was booked and released on felony charges of burglary. Officials said no property was recovered.

Investigators were able to identify Rochel as a suspect through her alleged attempts to sell items from luxury store Montblanc, which were stolen during the riot.

She was arrested on April 14, on felony charges of theft and trafficking in stolen property. Property valued at $6,370 was recovered, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

The total number of post-incident arrests related to the May 2020 riot now stands at 57.

Officials say more than $240,000 worth of merchandise has been returned to victim businesses.

The investigation and search for other suspects remains ongoing.