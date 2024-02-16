Thunderbird looking to identify, remedy issues experienced during 2024 WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Thunderbirds are working to identify and remedy issues that were experienced during the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

During a press conference held Thursday, 2024 WM Phoenix Open Tournament Chairman George Thimsen said that the organization will be spending the upcoming months to identify this year's issues and make changes for next year's event, which will also be the 90th anniversary of the People's Open.

“I think our key focus is going to be not how much bigger we can get but how much better we can get so it will there will be some changes,” Thimsen said.

Among those issues include how to address those who were turned away on Saturday when entrance gates were temporarily closed.

Citing muddy conditions and overcrowding, event officials decided to close the entrance gates and halt shuttle services to the event.

Many were turned away and left wondering whether or not they would receive refunds for their tickets. Those who were denied entrance on Saturday can request a refund by emailing orders@wmphoenixopen.com.

According to a release, "A dedicated team will be available to respond to inquiries and answer any questions."

After the event concluded, the Scottsdale mayor called for change in the event's operation after dozens of people were arrested during this year's event — more than double in previous years.

“The Phoenix Open has an outstanding reputation and has successfully attracted millions of fans over the last 37 years to Scottsdale, without the unruly behavior that we witnessed last week,” said Mayor David D. Ortega. “I am confident that the Thunderbirds are committed to make necessary changes so the next Open is safe and enjoyable for all.”

Thimsen said that they are working to audit this year's event, but did not provide an exact timeline. It is unknown if that audit will be made public.

“We are committed more than ever to make those improvements for the player experience as well as the fan experience here,” Thimsen said.

Thimsen wants people to remember the purpose behind the People’s Open.

“The event is something that our community should be proud of that we’re able to provide money back to charities,” Thimsen.

In Thursday's release, the Thunderbirds said, "The Thunderbirds are motivated and constantly looking to make the WM Phoenix Open experience better, ensuring the future success of this tournament for the fans and our community for years to come."

