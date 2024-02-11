Some ticketholders unable to attend WM Phoenix Open, event officials citing course conditions, safety

SCOTTSDALE — Some ticketholders were turned away from the WM Phoenix Open Saturday after event officials decided to close the entrance gates and halt shuttle service to the event.

At about 2 p.m., it was announced that the entrance gates were temporarily closed due to larger than usual crowds.

Event officials say that part of the decision was due to deteriorating course conditions after this week's rain.

"The stadium-style course layout at TPC Scottsdale which features large banks for crowds to stand and sit, were soggy and unusable," said the Thunderbirds in a statement. "This pushed patrons who would normally congregate in those areas into high-foot-traffic areas causing severe congestion at key points on event grounds including the entrance and exit."

ABC15 asked if Saturday ticketholders who were unable to attend the open Saturday would be subject to any refunds, but was told, "The Thunderbirds as an organization are gathering more details and discussing options on how to remedy their concerns."

It is unclear if the entrance gates reopened at any point in the afternoon before play was suspended after sunset.

The third round will resume Sunday at 7:30 a.m.