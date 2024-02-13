Scottsdale police make dozens of arrests at 2024 WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say the number of arrests, ejections, and trespassers at the WM Phoenix Open jumped well over those reported in the previous two years of the event.

Officials say officers responded to 653 calls for service and made 54 arrests. There were 211 ejections and 73 trespassing incidents.

All of those numbers were increases from 2022 and 2023:

Scottsdale police

There were also underage liquor violation arrests made, but police did not have specifics on those numbers, police say.

