The Pick ticket sold in Scottsdale wins $12,800,000 jackpot

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Check your tickets! Arizona Lottery says one The Pick ticket sold in Scottsdale for Monday night's drawing won a prize of nearly $13 million!

The November 24 drawing had the winning numbers of 3, 13, 14, 15, 19, and 26.

The winning ticket, which has not yet been claimed as of Tuesday morning, was sold at a Circle K store located at 56th Street and Bell Road.

This prize is the fourth-largest jackpot of The Pick ever, and the largest jackpot prize since 2019, lottery officials say.

The next The Pick drawing is Wednesday, Nov. 26, with a jackpot of $1 million.