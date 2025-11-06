Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen arrested in connection to north Scottsdale Halloween party shooting

Police found a boy who was found shot in the shoulder
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left another person injured at a Halloween party in north Scottsdale on October 26.

Scottsdale police officers responded to a large gathering at a home near Bell Road and Thompson Peak Parkway just before 12:30 a.m. Officers received information that someone at the party had been shot.

A boy who had been shot in the shoulder was found and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police conducted interviews and obtained surveillance video that helped to locate the alleged suspect.

On Thursday, police arrested a 17-year-old boy on multiple charges related to aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

