Suspect shot, killed by police was a 'violent criminal' involved in Scottsdale sexual assault

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a suspect who shot a Scottsdale officer and died in a separate police shooting was a “violent criminal” with a criminal history.

Scottsdale police announced Thursday that an initial incident occurred in October 2022 when there were reports of a violent sexual assault involving a 70-year-old victim.

The victim told police the suspect got into the victim's apartment through an open patio door and had a weapon during the assault. Video was obtained throughout the investigation showing a possible suspect and vehicle.

In November, police released information asking the public for help, and the community was able to provide anonymous tips leading to the suspect's identity.

KNXV

Officials worked for several months to confirm information about the attack and the suspect, who was later identified as 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne.

In January, Hearne moved from being a witness to a person of interest and knew that police were looking for him. Police say Hearne was avoiding officers throughout the investigation.

Hearne was located on Jan. 6 in downtown Phoenix, which is when a police shooting occurred while officers were attempting to serve a search warrant. Hearne reportedly shot through a wall and hit a Scottsdale officer in the abdomen before fleeing the scene.

Hearne was contacted by officers in Tempe the next day and was shot and killed during a police shooting. The gun recovered on him at that time was the same gun used to shoot Scottsdale Sergeant Scott Galbraith, who is still recovering from his injuries, police say.

Hearne’s DNA was collected and laboratory experts later confirmed that the DNA matched the suspect in the October sexual assault.

Police say Hearne did not know the October sexual assault victim and there is no connection between the two.

He reportedly also had a warrant out of Mesa for failing to appear for a DUI charge. Police say Hearne was involved in various other crimes as well.

Video in the player above shows ABC15's previous coverage of these incidents