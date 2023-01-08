Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Man who allegedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday shot by police in Tempe Saturday

Sources tell ABC15 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne is in critical condition
Police are continuing to search for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne, who is accused of shooting a Scottsdale police officer Friday night when the officer was serving a search warrant in downtown Phoenix.
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jan 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-07 19:52:57-05

TEMPE — The man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night has been shot by Phoenix police Saturday afternoon, sources tell ABC15.

Video in the player above contains coverage on Friday night's shooting.

37-year-old Kenneth Hearne was located in the area of Rural and Baseline roads.

Sources tell ABC15 Hearne was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed the shooting and subsequent arrest on Twitter.

Scottsdale officers were serving a warrant at an apartment near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street Friday night.

Hearne allegedly shot through the wall and struck an officer in the lower abdomen. On Saturday, Scottsdale PD said the officer is doing "extremely well" and is expected to make a full recovery.

After the shooting, Hearne is believed to have jumped off the second-story balcony.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!