Man who allegedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday shot by police in Tempe Saturday

TEMPE — The man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night has been shot by Phoenix police Saturday afternoon, sources tell ABC15.

37-year-old Kenneth Hearne was located in the area of Rural and Baseline roads.

Sources tell ABC15 Hearne was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Phoenix Police Department confirmed the shooting and subsequent arrest on Twitter.

Scottsdale officers were serving a warrant at an apartment near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street Friday night.

Hearne allegedly shot through the wall and struck an officer in the lower abdomen. On Saturday, Scottsdale PD said the officer is doing "extremely well" and is expected to make a full recovery.

After the shooting, Hearne is believed to have jumped off the second-story balcony.

