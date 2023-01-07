Scottsdale police officer injured in downtown Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale police officer was injured in a shooting in downtown Phoenix Friday night, according to a tweet by the department.

The condition of the officer is currently unknown.

Scottsdale Police Officer injured in shooting tonight in downtown Phoenix and being transported to a local hospital. The scene is still active. PIO enroute. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 7, 2023

The exact location of this incident is currently unknown, but a large police presence can be seen near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

What led up to the shooting is currently unknown.

No suspect information has been provided.

Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari says that the suspect is armed and still has not been found.

For #DTPHX: Please stay clear of Roosevelt Row and surrounding neighborhoods.



A @ScottsdalePD officer was shot —and the suspect is armed and still has not been found. @PhoenixPolice have locked down the area. — Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari (@District7PHX) January 7, 2023

The public is asked to stay clear of Roosevelt Row and the surrounding area.

Phoenix's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is responding to assist, according to a tweet.

Valley Metro services are being impacted by this incident. Eastbound trains are picking up passengers at the westbound stations in the downtown area.

Service Alert: Due to police activity, eastbound trains are currently picking up passengers at the westbound stations in the downtown area. Roosevelt/Central Ave, Van Buren/Central Ave, Washington/Central Ave, and 3rd St/Washington. #vmservice — Valley Metro (@valleymetro) January 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.