Scottsdale police officer injured in downtown Phoenix shooting

Condition of officer is currently unknown
Posted at 8:04 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 22:29:04-05

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale police officer was injured in a shooting in downtown Phoenix Friday night, according to a tweet by the department.

The condition of the officer is currently unknown.

The exact location of this incident is currently unknown, but a large police presence can be seen near 1st Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

What led up to the shooting is currently unknown.

No suspect information has been provided.

Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari says that the suspect is armed and still has not been found.

The public is asked to stay clear of Roosevelt Row and the surrounding area.

Phoenix's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is responding to assist, according to a tweet.

Valley Metro services are being impacted by this incident. Eastbound trains are picking up passengers at the westbound stations in the downtown area.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

