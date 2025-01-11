State-of-the-art Scottsdale facility allows firefighters to train with new tech, tools

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale Fire Department dedicated its brand-new training facility on Friday, opening up opportunities for first responders throughout the region.

Scottsdale Fire officials say the new facility, located near Loop 202 Red Mountain and McClintock Drive, offers state-of-the-art training with modern tools and technologies.

It was an $18.3 million project paid for through three bond initiatives that replaced outdated facilities, some of which include those that are out of current compliance.

Among the features are:



A 4-5 story Class A burn training tower, incorporating converted storage containers with ventilation and forcible entry props

A 1-3 story basic skills building with ventilation and forcible entry props, designed using a strip mall concept with converted containers

An outside skills evolution area featuring hazardous materials props, technical rescue props, and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting props

An 8,000-10,000-square-foot building with a conference room for 100+ people, breakout rooms, locker rooms, bathrooms, a physical fitness room, administrative offices, a full kitchen, and two apparatus bays

"This dedication marks a significant step forward for public safety training in the region and underscores Scottsdale’s commitment to providing first responders with the most advanced resources available," said Scottsdale Fire Department.

