Spring Training officially underway in the Valley

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Spring Training is officially underway in the Valley.

Pitchers and catchers start working out at 9 a.m. Wednesday and the Arizona Diamondbacks are inviting fans to come to the practice fields and check out their players in action.

You can also snag an autograph in between workouts.

New this year, fans should expect to pass through metal detectors at Salt River Fields but you can still bring in medium sized shoulder bags to tote your towels if you prefer lawn seats.

On Saturday, February 17, the 14th annual Chevrolet D-Backs Fan Fest kicks off from noon until 4 p.m. at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The free event will include autograph sessions, Q&A with the players, open batting cages, virtual reality exhibits and games for the kids.

Diamondbacks legends Luis Gonzalez and Randy Johnson are scheduled to attend along with players Nick Ahmed, Alex Avila, Anthony Banda, Jake Barrett, Brad Boxberger, Silvino Bracho, Archie Bradley, Sócrates Brito, Andrew Chafin, Patrick Corbin, Randall Delgado, Daniel Descalso, Brandon Drury, Neftalí Feliz, Reymond Fuentes, Zack Godley, Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Greinke, Jeremy Hazelbaker, Chris Herrmann, Yoshihisa Hirano, Matt Koch, Jake Lamb, Domingo Lebya, Ketel Marte, Jeff Mathis, T.J. McFarland, Jared Miller, Shelby Miller, John Ryan Murphy, Kristopher Negron, Chris Owings, David Peralta, A.J. Pollock, Robbie Ray, Jack Reinheimer, Jimmie Sherfy, Braden Shipley, Albert Suarez, Yasmany Tomás, Ildemaro Vargas, Christian Walker and Taijuan Walker.

Coaches expected to participate include Manager Torey Lovullo, Bullpen Coach Mike Fetters and Quality Control & Catching Coach Robby Hammock.

Broadcasters Bob Brenly, Steve Berthiaume, Greg Schulte, Tom Candiotti, Mike Ferrin, Rodrigo Lopez and Oscar Soria will also be in attendance, as well as President & CEO Derrick Hall, Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen.