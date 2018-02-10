2018 Arizona Diamondbacks Fan Fest: Player autographs, photos, and activities

Josh Frigerio
6:30 PM, Feb 9, 2018
1 hour ago
entertainment | events

Starting pitcher Zack Greinke #21 of the Arizona Diamondbacks high fives teammates in the dugout after pitching two innings against the Oakland Athletics during the spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 4, 2016 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Getty Images
Image copyright 2016 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Are you the biggest D-backs fan? Keep reading, but honestly, you probably have this on your calendar already.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host its annual Fan Fest at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

More than 50 current and former players, coaches and managers are scheduled to be there for autographs, photos and Q&A sessions, including Archie Bradley, Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Greinke, and President and CEO Derrick Hall.

If you have not been before, it is a free event.

So, before you go, here is everything you need to know:

What can I do there?

  • Get a free autograph or photo with current and former players. Both will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Attend question & answer sessions with players and managers
  • Jump in the batting cages
  • Jump on inflatables and or get your face painted
  • Play whiffle ball with staff from D-backs Baseball Academy
  • Purchase D-backs gear from the Team Shop or items used during games
  • Virtual reality experiences
  • Listen to the Fox Sports Arizona #DbacksFanfest live show
  • Audition to be a Fox Sports Arizona KidKaster
  • Audition for Univision Deportes Radio 105.1 FM
  • Learn about the MLB.com Ballpark Zone app

Q&A schedule:

  • 12:15 p.m. – Hosted by Steve Berthiaume with guests: Robbie Ray, Taijuan Walker, Patrick Corbin and Zack Godley
  • 12:45 p.m. – Hosted by Derrick Hall with guests: Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo
  • 1:15 p.m. – Hosted by Steve Berthiaume with guests: Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb and Brandon Drury
  • 1:45 p.m. – Kids ask the questions! Hosted by Mike Ferrin with guests: Archie Bradley, Brad Boxberger, Yoshihisa Hirano and Andrew Chafin
  • 2:15 p.m. – Hosted by Oscar Soria (in Spanish) with guests: Ketel Marte, Yasmany Tomas and Rodrigo Lopez
  • 2:45 p.m. – Celebrate the D-backs’ 20th anniversary! Hosted by Greg Schulte with guests: Luis Gonzalez, Randy Johnson and Mark Grace
  • 3:00 p.m. – Hosted by Greg Schulte with guests: A.J. Pollock, David Peralta and Chris Owings

Who's scheduled to be there?

This is the latest list given to us by the D-backs, but it could change.

  • Nick Ahmed
  • Alex Avila
  • Anthony Banda
  • Jake Barrett
  • Brad Boxberger
  • Silvino Bracho
  • Archie Bradley
  • Sócrates Brito
  • Andrew Chafin
  • Patrick Corbin
  • Randall Delgado
  • Daniel Descalso
  • Brandon Drury
  • Neftalí Feliz
  • Reymond Fuentes
  • Zack Godley
  • Paul Goldschmidt
  • Zack Greinke
  • Jeremy Hazelbaker
  • Chris Herrmann
  • Yoshihisa Hirano
  • Matt Koch
  • Jake Lamb
  • Domingo Lebya
  • Ketel Marte
  • Jeff Mathis
  • T.J. McFarland
  • Jared Miller
  • Shelby Miller
  • John Ryan Murphy
  • Kristopher Negron
  • Chris Owings
  • David Peralta
  • A.J. Pollock
  • Robbie Ray
  • Jack Reinheimer
  • Jimmie Sherfy
  • Braden Shipley
  • Albert Suarez
  • Yasmany Tomás
  • Ildemaro Vargas
  • Christian Walker
  • Taijuan Walker.
  • President & CEO Derrick Hall
  • Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen
  • Former D-backs player Luis Gonzalez
  • Former D-backs player Randy Johnson.
  • Coaches: Manager Torey Lovullo, Bullpen Coach Mike Fetters and Quality Control & Catching Coach Robby Hammock.
  • Broadcasters: Bob Brenly, Steve Berthiaume, Greg Schulte, Tom Candiotti, Mike Ferrin, Rodrigo Lopez and Oscar Soria

PARKING

Salt River Fields is at 7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85258, near Pima Road and Talking Stick Way. They have plenty of parking and there is no cost to park.

IF YOU GO:
D-backs Fan Fest (Feb. 17)
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 North Pima Road., Scottsdale, Arizona 85258
More information.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top