More than 50 current and former players, coaches and managers are scheduled to be there for autographs, photos and Q&A sessions, including Archie Bradley, Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Greinke, and President and CEO Derrick Hall.
If you have not been before, it is a free event.
So, before you go, here is everything you need to know:
What can I do there?
Get a free autograph or photo with current and former players. Both will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
Attend question & answer sessions with players and managers
Jump in the batting cages
Jump on inflatables and or get your face painted
Play whiffle ball with staff from D-backs Baseball Academy
Purchase D-backs gear from the Team Shop or items used during games
Virtual reality experiences
Listen to the Fox Sports Arizona #DbacksFanfest live show
Audition to be a Fox Sports Arizona KidKaster
Audition for Univision Deportes Radio 105.1 FM
Learn about the MLB.com Ballpark Zone app
Q&A schedule:
12:15 p.m. – Hosted by Steve Berthiaume with guests: Robbie Ray, Taijuan Walker, Patrick Corbin and Zack Godley
12:45 p.m. – Hosted by Derrick Hall with guests: Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo
1:15 p.m. – Hosted by Steve Berthiaume with guests: Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb and Brandon Drury
1:45 p.m. – Kids ask the questions! Hosted by Mike Ferrin with guests: Archie Bradley, Brad Boxberger, Yoshihisa Hirano and Andrew Chafin
2:15 p.m. – Hosted by Oscar Soria (in Spanish) with guests: Ketel Marte, Yasmany Tomas and Rodrigo Lopez
2:45 p.m. – Celebrate the D-backs’ 20th anniversary! Hosted by Greg Schulte with guests: Luis Gonzalez, Randy Johnson and Mark Grace
3:00 p.m. – Hosted by Greg Schulte with guests: A.J. Pollock, David Peralta and Chris Owings
Who's scheduled to be there?
This is the latest list given to us by the D-backs, but it could change.
Nick Ahmed
Alex Avila
Anthony Banda
Jake Barrett
Brad Boxberger
Silvino Bracho
Archie Bradley
Sócrates Brito
Andrew Chafin
Patrick Corbin
Randall Delgado
Daniel Descalso
Brandon Drury
Neftalí Feliz
Reymond Fuentes
Zack Godley
Paul Goldschmidt
Zack Greinke
Jeremy Hazelbaker
Chris Herrmann
Yoshihisa Hirano
Matt Koch
Jake Lamb
Domingo Lebya
Ketel Marte
Jeff Mathis
T.J. McFarland
Jared Miller
Shelby Miller
John Ryan Murphy
Kristopher Negron
Chris Owings
David Peralta
A.J. Pollock
Robbie Ray
Jack Reinheimer
Jimmie Sherfy
Braden Shipley
Albert Suarez
Yasmany Tomás
Ildemaro Vargas
Christian Walker
Taijuan Walker.
President & CEO Derrick Hall
Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen
Former D-backs player Luis Gonzalez
Former D-backs player Randy Johnson.
Coaches: Manager Torey Lovullo, Bullpen Coach Mike Fetters and Quality Control & Catching Coach Robby Hammock.
Broadcasters: Bob Brenly, Steve Berthiaume, Greg Schulte, Tom Candiotti, Mike Ferrin, Rodrigo Lopez and Oscar Soria
PARKING
Salt River Fields is at 7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85258, near Pima Road and Talking Stick Way. They have plenty of parking and there is no cost to park.
IF YOU GO:
D-backs Fan Fest (Feb. 17)
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 North Pima Road., Scottsdale, Arizona 85258 More information.