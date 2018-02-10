SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Are you the biggest D-backs fan? Keep reading, but honestly, you probably have this on your calendar already.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host its annual Fan Fest at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

More than 50 current and former players, coaches and managers are scheduled to be there for autographs, photos and Q&A sessions, including Archie Bradley, Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Greinke, and President and CEO Derrick Hall.

If you have not been before, it is a free event.

So, before you go, here is everything you need to know:

What can I do there?

Get a free autograph or photo with current and former players. Both will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attend question & answer sessions with players and managers

Jump in the batting cages

Jump on inflatables and or get your face painted

Play whiffle ball with staff from D-backs Baseball Academy

Purchase D-backs gear from the Team Shop or items used during games

Virtual reality experiences

Listen to the Fox Sports Arizona #DbacksFanfest live show

Audition to be a Fox Sports Arizona KidKaster

Audition for Univision Deportes Radio 105.1 FM

Learn about the MLB.com Ballpark Zone app

Q&A schedule:

12:15 p.m. – Hosted by Steve Berthiaume with guests: Robbie Ray, Taijuan Walker, Patrick Corbin and Zack Godley

– Hosted by Steve Berthiaume with guests: Robbie Ray, Taijuan Walker, Patrick Corbin and Zack Godley 12:45 p.m . – Hosted by Derrick Hall with guests: Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo

. – Hosted by Derrick Hall with guests: Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo 1:15 p.m. – Hosted by Steve Berthiaume with guests: Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb and Brandon Drury

– Hosted by Steve Berthiaume with guests: Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb and Brandon Drury 1:45 p.m. – Kids ask the questions! Hosted by Mike Ferrin with guests: Archie Bradley, Brad Boxberger, Yoshihisa Hirano and Andrew Chafin

– Kids ask the questions! Hosted by Mike Ferrin with guests: Archie Bradley, Brad Boxberger, Yoshihisa Hirano and Andrew Chafin 2:15 p.m. – Hosted by Oscar Soria (in Spanish) with guests: Ketel Marte, Yasmany Tomas and Rodrigo Lopez

– Hosted by Oscar Soria (in Spanish) with guests: Ketel Marte, Yasmany Tomas and Rodrigo Lopez 2:45 p.m. – Celebrate the D-backs’ 20 th anniversary! Hosted by Greg Schulte with guests: Luis Gonzalez, Randy Johnson and Mark Grace

– Celebrate the D-backs’ 20 anniversary! Hosted by Greg Schulte with guests: Luis Gonzalez, Randy Johnson and Mark Grace 3:00 p.m. – Hosted by Greg Schulte with guests: A.J. Pollock, David Peralta and Chris Owings

Who's scheduled to be there?

This is the latest list given to us by the D-backs, but it could change.

Nick Ahmed

Alex Avila

Anthony Banda

Jake Barrett

Brad Boxberger

Silvino Bracho

Archie Bradley

Sócrates Brito

Andrew Chafin

Patrick Corbin

Randall Delgado

Daniel Descalso

Brandon Drury

Neftalí Feliz

Reymond Fuentes

Zack Godley

Paul Goldschmidt

Zack Greinke

Jeremy Hazelbaker

Chris Herrmann

Yoshihisa Hirano

Matt Koch

Jake Lamb

Domingo Lebya

Ketel Marte

Jeff Mathis

T.J. McFarland

Jared Miller

Shelby Miller

John Ryan Murphy

Kristopher Negron

Chris Owings

David Peralta

A.J. Pollock

Robbie Ray

Jack Reinheimer

Jimmie Sherfy

Braden Shipley

Albert Suarez

Yasmany Tomás

Ildemaro Vargas

Christian Walker

Taijuan Walker.

President & CEO Derrick Hall

Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen

Former D-backs player Luis Gonzalez

Former D-backs player Randy Johnson.

Coaches: Manager Torey Lovullo, Bullpen Coach Mike Fetters and Quality Control & Catching Coach Robby Hammock.

Manager Torey Lovullo, Bullpen Coach Mike Fetters and Quality Control & Catching Coach Robby Hammock. Broadcasters: Bob Brenly, Steve Berthiaume, Greg Schulte, Tom Candiotti, Mike Ferrin, Rodrigo Lopez and Oscar Soria

PARKING

Salt River Fields is at 7555 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85258, near Pima Road and Talking Stick Way. They have plenty of parking and there is no cost to park.

IF YOU GO:

D-backs Fan Fest (Feb. 17)

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, 7555 North Pima Road., Scottsdale, Arizona 85258

More information.