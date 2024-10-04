Skimmers and cameras found on Valley ATMs, leading to arrests

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Three people have been arrested and police are looking for another suspect after skimmers and cameras were found on ATMs around the Valley.

The investigation began when a victim recently reported their credit card number was used to access money at a Scottsdale ATM. Video footage led police to one suspect, Eduard Ichim.

While police were conducting surveillance on Ichim, officers saw his acquaintances placing illegal devices on various machines, ultimately leading to their arrests. Ichim, the original suspect, was not located.

Police are asking the public for help locating Ichim, who is seen in surveillance photos below, according to Scottsdale police.

Scottsdale police

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the department's tip line at 480-312-TIPS.