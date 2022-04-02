Scottsdale sisters find a way to directly help young Ukrainian refugees

SCOTTSDALE — Two sisters from Scottsdale found a way to help Ukrainian kids their age all the way from the Valley.

At 7-years-old, Carina has plenty of time to figure out what she wants to do when she grows up.

“I have totally no idea,” she said with a big smile.

Her big sister, 10-year-old Ariana has a few things in mind.

“I could be a doctor, an engineer, or a scientist and definitely also a professional biker, do I have to choose one?” said Ariana.

What the Dinu sisters will do when they grown is yet to be determined, but there was no hesitation from both girls on what to do with the money the tooth fairy left under their pillow.

Their parents Nan and Valentin Dinu, recall their youngest Carina, saying, “Mom, I have 3.49 cents from tooth fairy money and I want to give it up for this cause.”

The cause was for all the other kids their age in Ukraine leaving their homes, schools, and toys behind to escape war.

”It broke my heart to see those children have to suffer so much,” said Ariana.

The families beloved grandmother lives in the Romanian city of Galati, just 15 miles from the border of Ukraine.

So, with grandma’s help the Dinu sisters combined their compassion with their love of cycling to raise money for young refugees in Ukraine.

The money they raised was sent to grandma who bought food, toys and medicine and delivered it to a church housing dozen of Ukrainian refugees.

Grandma sent back video of what the Dinu sisters were able to do for Ukrainian kids all the way from the Valley.

The sisters more than tripled their thousand-dollar goal on GoFundMe.

If they feel challenged during Saturday’s 45 mile Tour De Mesa, they know where to find motivation.

“The children of Ukraine are going through much worse challenges and hardships they persevere through it, they have to make it through. I know I won’t give up, I’ll do it for them.”