Scottsdale police searching for alleged suspects in shooting that left one injured

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are asking for the public's help in identifying the alleged suspects involved in a shooting at a bus stop.

It happened near Scottsdale Road and Main Street just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a verbal altercation on the bus escalated into a shooting at the bus stop.

Officials say the incident involved a group of three individuals: two males and a female, as well as a male passenger victim.

"A suspect assaulted the victim and fled out the bus door, followed by the victim. A second suspect then shot the victim, and all three in the group fled the scene," said police.

One person was taken to a hospital and has since been released.

Scottsdale police say the individual in the black hoodie is the suspected shooter. The other two people were involved in the altercation as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-TIPS.