Scottsdale Police address DNA evidence backlog with DOJ grant

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Forensic science can be crucial in solving crimes, but cities across the state are facing backlogs of DNA test kits and other evidence.

Now the city of Scottsdale hopes renewed federal grant funding will help.

Behind the doors of the Scottsdale Forensic Laboratory, there are 141 requests for evidence analysis related to different kinds of crimes. Police say grant funding from the Department of Justice will help them address understaffing and tackle that workload.

For sexual assault survivors, a forensic medical exam can be a critical clue in a case.

“That provides, essentially, a way to prosecute, a way for survivors to find closure,” Jenna Panas, Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence CEO, said.

The DNA evidence can even help identify predators.

“Also to identify really concerning trends in crime; you might have somebody who is assaulting multiple victims,” Panas said.

That is why ACESDV wants those DNA tests analyzed quickly.

Yet police say evidence mounts up fast at the Scottsdale Forensic Laboratory.

“While one case is being actively worked on, another case comes in right behind it,” Officer Aaron Bolin, Scottsdale Police Department Public Information Officer, said.

Scientists at the lab are testing those sexual assault kits, along with other evidence that could help solve violent or property crimes.

Right now they are handling a total of 141 requests, with about half of those in process.

Officer Bolin says a $150,000 grant from the DOJ is instrumental in keeping up staffing levels at the lab.

“That will be primarily used to fund one full-time scientist and one part-time scientist to help address the backlog,” Officer Bolin said.

Those forensic analysts are being paid through the grant funding to join four full-time city-paid scientists.

Officer Bolin says the grant can also go toward new equipment and training, saying the funding has helped the number of backlogged cases trend down over the last three years.

Scottsdale Police data shows there were 266 backlogged cases at the end of 2022 and 225 cases at the end of 2023. As of October 15 of this year, scientists are working on 141 cases.

The breakdown of those are: 66 sexual assault cases (32 in process), 49 persons crimes (22 in process), and 26 property crimes (17 in process).

“Getting justice for our victims in these cases is our priority,” Officer Bolin said.

Panas applauds the use of resources to address the backlog in Scottsdale.

However, she says ACESDV believes that after the state cleared the backlog of sexual assault kits in 2021, Arizona could benefit from a mandatory timeframe for evidence testing in forensic labs.

“We're seeing the lack of resources really contribute to the insurgence of backlogs again,” Panas said.

Panas says all victims of sexual assault have access to a forensic medical exam. They can visit survivors.org to see a list of forensic medical examiners, go to an emergency health system that provides advocacy, or call law enforcement.

