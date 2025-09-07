Scottsdale night market vendors express uneasiness about economy, tariffs

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It has been a week since a shipping loophole that made exemptions for smaller in value shipments from tariffs ended.

The Trump administration called the move essential to help crack down on illegal goods, including fentanyl. But uncertainty around tariffs is still rattling the most basic levels of our local economy.

“We’re just going to see how this goes because we’re not sure who’s going to stay and who’s going to join,” said Felicia Beresford, the owner of Oldtown Scottsdale Night Market.

From tasty confections to one-of-a-kind creations, small business vendors at Old town Scottsdale Night Market rely on foot traffic and an open wallet to make ends meet.

“I’m building my brand. So I’m not breaking even at times, but I’m just trying to get my product out there,” said Chris Partap, the owner of CP’s Patisserie.

Building a business from scratch is one thing, but riding economic waves is another. Folks like Maria Underwood say prices and expenses have gone up, slowing down her growth.

“With all of the tariffs in place and expenses going up, a lot of things.. prices have went up, so people aren’t willing to pay more for cups when they can probably get them from Walmart or Target cheaper,” said Underwood, the owner of Little Treasures Customz.

“I’ve noticed that there has been kind of an extreme tightening of the purse strings,” said Shelly Woodward, the owner of Empress of Ravens.

Many of these vendors do this as their full-time source of income. Any cost fluctuations can be hard to absorb.

“My glitters have gone up. My cups have gone up. Trying to find outsource resources to purchase my cups. My 16 ounces, my glass cans, my snow globe cups, all of those prices have went up,” said Underwood.

It is up to vendors whether to absorb added expenses or push it down to the consumers. The question is will the shoppers be out there.

“I’m hoping it gets pretty busy tonight. I’m really excited for tonight. I have good hopes,” said Underwood.