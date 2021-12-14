Najib 'Jubi' Monsif found dead in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ — Missing Najib “Jubi” Monsif has been found dead, according to Scottsdale police.

Twenty-year-old Monsif went missing in September from Scottsdale.

In the weeks after Monsif's disappearance, law enforcement and community members conducted multiple searches with no luck in locating him. However, officials say his remains have been located at a canal pump station near Loop 202 Red Mountain and Power Road.

Police say the remains have been forensically confirmed to belong to Monsif.

Foul play is not suspected in his death.

Monsif was considered an at-risk missing person due to autism and police said he had the mental capacity of a child. He had left his home on foot and left his phone behind, family said.

ABC15 spoke with Monsif's father a month after his disappearance who said he was heartbroken that his son was missing.

"Since Najib left, there's nothing beautiful anymore," he said.

Father of Najib Monsif, missing man with autism, breaks down discussing son's disappearance

Police are expected to release more information Tuesday afternoon.