Man with autism reported missing from Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are asking for the public’s help locating a man with autism who was reported missing.

Police say 20-year-old Najib Monsif was last seen Wednesday night at his home near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Via Linda in Scottsdale.

It’s believed Monsif left home on foot. He does not have a cell phone with him and does not drive.

The man is said to have autism and the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child.

This is an additional photo of our missing person, Najib Monsif. He goes by the nickname Jube (ju-bee) and is wearing moccasins which cause him to shuffle. Please contact Scottsdale PD with any information or sightings. 480-312-5000. pic.twitter.com/bGn2xpMZSd — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) September 23, 2021

Police describe Monsif as a Middle Eastern man, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build.

He is possibly wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.