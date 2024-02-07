Multiple Valley agencies looking into similar burglary cases

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police officials want residents who live near golf courses and washes to be on alert after a string of similar burglaries across the Valley.

Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther tells ABC15 the department has responded to roughly 27 similar burglaries since October.

Walther says the suspects are targeting high-end homes that back up to golf courses or washes, taking non-traceable items like jewelry.

But it’s not just Scottsdale.

Paradise Valley Police Department reports at least five similar burglaries in the past month. Gilbert PD says it has had seven similar burglaries since September.

Other jurisdictions including Phoenix, Peoria and Chandler police departments all confirmed similar types of burglaries.

Most agencies, however, were not able to provide exact locations or the number of burglaries in each jurisdiction as they investigated.

“If they’re not the same, and we don’t believe that they’re all the same, there’s just too many of these crimes. We’re looking at more than 90 burglaries in the Valley that we believe are connected by M.O,” Walther said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the agencies.

“When you see a national trend like this, that’s when they get involved as well, and we start developing intelligence based on the trend,” Walther said.

Scottsdale and Phoenix police said they believe there to be multiple groups tied to South American crime rings, as most cases match incidents in other states or incidents from the past.

“The trend we’re seeing is near identical to the trend we saw in 2019,” Walther said. “Intelligence, really nationwide, and in the Valley really points in that direction.”

Walther said his department has been reaching out to homeowners and conducting safety assessments. He wants neighbors to reach out if they see anything suspicious.