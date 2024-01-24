Scottsdale PD investigating 21 home burglaries in recent months along golf courses, washes

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say there has been a rise in "dinner-time residential burglaries" in neighborhoods that back up to golf courses and desert washes.

Officials say burglars have entered homes through backyard doors once homeowners have left, primarily in the evening.

Police say this is a trend across Valley cities with various agencies investigating.

A spokesperson with Scottsdale police says there have been 21 incidents believed to be related to this series between November 1, 2023, and January 23, 2024.

Police say 18 of the incidents happened in the Foothills District and the three others in the Via Linda area.

"In Arizona, multiple Valley agencies have been affected, and we are working collaboratively to investigate the series," said Scottsdale police.

Police ask the community to remain extra vigilant and to engage in crime prevention practices to help them avoid becoming victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 480-312-5500 to report any suspicious activity or people.

The investigations remain ongoing.