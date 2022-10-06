More upgrades coming to Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall is undergoing even more upgrades!

Macerich announced Thursday plans to renovate the interior and exterior part of the south wing of the mall, which is anchored by Nordstrom.

It will be something of an extension of the luxury wing with luxury valet service as well as “two-story storefronts and exterior-facing retail buildings at the south entrance, and a porte cochere that will incorporate up to five destination restaurants.”

Macerich / Scottsdale Fashion Square A rendering of what the South Wing Rotunda will look like following renovations at Scottsdale Fashion Square

Inside, Macerich says shoppers will see new finishes, natural stone flooring, custom light fixtures, and better sight of retailers.

“Everything will come together to deliver a more cohesive and holistic luxury experience for guests and retailers throughout the property,” Macerich says.

The mall has been undergoing upgrades, including an updated luxury wing project in 2018.

Macerich / Scottsdale Fashion Square A rendering of the future South Wing, facing south at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Last year, Life Time Fitness said it was bringing one of its expansive fitness centers to Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Construction on a nearby new luxury hotel, Caesars Republic Scottsdale, started up again earlier this year after development was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macerich is planning on adding even more mixed-use elements to the Scottsdale Fashion Square area with high-end residential, office, and hospitality space.