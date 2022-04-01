Construction on the highly-anticipated Caesars Republic hotel in Scottsdale starts back up after pandemic delay

Construction on a new luxury hotel in Scottsdale is starting back up again after development was put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Back in February 2020, executives from national real estate development and property management company HCW, shopping mall owner Macerich Co. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. held a groundbreaking ceremony for the upcoming Caesars Republic Scottsdale hotel in the parking lot of Scottsdale Fashion Square. Less than a month later the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in the United States and HCW put the project on hold.

Two years later, the developer has decided to start restart construction on the 11-story, 265-room hotel. It will be the first nongaming Caesars-branded property in the U.S. and is being built on the north side of Scottsdale Fashion Square at the intersection of Goldwater Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

The addition of the hotel to the Scottsdale Fashion Square site is part of Macerich’s plan to add more luxury and non-retail tenants to the property.

