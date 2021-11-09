Life Time Fitness to replace Equinox at Scottsdale Fashion Square

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Life Time Fitness is bringing one of its expansive fitness centers to Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.

The 40,000-square-foot, three-level fitness center will be outside the mall's so-called "luxury wing," where Nobu, Tocaya Organica, Zinque, and other restaurants are located. Previously, Equinox, another luxury fitness brand, was going to open in the space, but those plans ultimately fell through, though it's unclear why.

Similar to its other fitness centers, the Scottsdale Life Time will have exercise areas, yoga and spin studios, a rooftop beach club, and other amenities, a news release said. It is anticipated to open sometime in 2023.

It will be the seventh Life Time in Arizona. In March 2020, Life Time opened a large fitness center at Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix.