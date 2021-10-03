More than 100 people gather to pray for Najib Monsif's return home

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — It was an emotional night at the Miracle League of Arizona Baseball Stadium, as more than 100 people gathered in prayer for Najib Monsif’s return home.

The vigil for prayer was held at the field where Najib, known to loved ones as Jubi, plays ball.

Unfortunately, it’s been more than one week since he went missing.

Officials say he was last seen wandering around his home in Scottsdale, near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Via Linda.

Now the family is turning to the community for help.

Najib Monsif Sr. is Jubi’s dad.

He says his son didn’t go missing alone.

“My son did not go on his own. My son, I have no doubt has been kidnapped,” he told ABC15.

According to the Scottsdale Police Department, Jubi’s scent was last traced to an Albertsons about a half-mile away from his home.

“We need more resources from FBI to resolve this issue,” said Monsif Sr.

The family, including his mom, Rebecca Nold, is heartbroken not knowing where he could be.

“This is the worst nightmare a family can go through. Losing a child and not knowing where or when your child will return,” Nold said during the Vigil.

Jubi’s sister, Josie Monsif, says she can’t imagine a life without her brother.

“I mean, it’s unimaginable for any family. Just not knowing is killing us, but we’re not giving up. We’re going to find my brother,” she said, holding back the tears.

Monsif is 20-years-old, has autism, and is described as having the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

“My brother is so kind, and gentle, and funny,” said Josie.

“When he laughs, I think I’m in heaven,” added Monsif Sr.

Jubi is Middle-Eastern, has a thin build, and is anywhere from 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall.

Alex Pittet

“He’s such an angel. To be in his presence is just a gift,” Josie told ABC15.

Here’s Jubi’s dad’s message for anyone who may be in contact with his son.

“Please have mercy on him. Release him. You have our forgiveness. Please don’t ruin our family’s life and your life. Please let him go,” said Monsif Sr.

As for Josie, this is what she wants her brother to know:

“We’re looking for him and that we love him so much, and we can’t wait for him to come home,” she added.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with expenses in the search for Monsif and a Facebook Page called "Finding Najib Monsif to provide updates on the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.